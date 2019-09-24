Medtronic plc (MDT) Reaches $111.32 High on Sep, 24; Shorts at Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Lowered By 2.42%

The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) reached all time high today, Sep, 24 and still has $121.34 target or 9.00% above today’s $111.32 share price. This indicates more upside for the $149.36B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $121.34 PT is reached, the company will be worth $13.44 billion more. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $111.32. About 1.59M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) had a decrease of 2.42% in short interest. ZBH’s SI was 2.37M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.42% from 2.43M shares previously. With 1.18M avg volume, 2 days are for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)’s short sellers to cover ZBH’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $141.46. About 268,501 shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 6.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- PATELLO-FEMORAL JOINT SYSTEM GENDER SOLUTIONS PATELLO-FEMORAL® Osteoarthritis, traumatic arthriti; 04/04/2018 – Lyft Co-Founder John Zimmer on Growth and #DeleteUber Campaign (Video); 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System STER TROC NAIL 180X13X140 STER TROC NAIL 125 DEG X 13MM STER TROC NA; 26/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $1.91; 03/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- Persona Partial Knee Spacer Blocks To assist in partial knee arthroplasty surgery; 26/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 1Q Net $174.7M; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Zimmer GmbH- Normed Charcot Osteotome Chisel (Various sizes); 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- Trabecular Metal® Primary Hip Prosthesis; Part Numbers: 1. 00-7864-013-00 (UDI: (01) 00889024139251

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 21.74 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold Medtronic plc shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Estates Inc Ny reported 23,650 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot Incorporated accumulated 38,097 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stonebridge Capital Advsr has invested 1.3% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tdam Usa holds 0.18% or 26,315 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 197,569 shares. Murphy Mgmt reported 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cornerstone Inv Prns Lc owns 3.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 728,360 shares. Twin Mgmt Incorporated holds 29,690 shares. Sns Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 12,673 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sector Pension Board reported 723,643 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.02% or 39,106 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.31% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 523,578 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Pays A 0.5% In Just 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On Medtronic plc’s (NYSE:MDT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Medtronic next-gen TAVR system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 4.32% above currents $111.32 stock price. Medtronic had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 21. Wells Fargo maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Thursday, April 4. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $100 target. UBS maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $11200 target.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $149.36 billion. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It has a 34.14 P/E ratio. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases.

More notable recent Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Align Technology (ALGN) Announces Global Distribution Agreement With Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Dental For Itero Element Intraoral Scanners – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Announces FDA Clearance of JuggerStitch Meniscal Repair Device – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) announced FDA 510(k) clearance for Persona Revision Knee System – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.