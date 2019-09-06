Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position Maintained by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc; Healthequity (HQY) Holder Diker Management Boosted Its Stake by $912,500 as Share Price Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $107.74. About 1.57M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 385,964 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Down 16.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HealthEquity Acquires WageWorks, To Make Notable Investments – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Ltd Company owns 2,166 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.92% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,910 shares. Pggm accumulated 555,262 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Oarsman Inc reported 23,902 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Essex Inv Limited Com owns 265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 70,800 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Limited stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 2.28% or 100,474 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 81,927 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Stifel invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Davenport Communication Ltd invested in 529,730 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 32,085 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 145,945 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.59% or 2.56M shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 530,786 shares.