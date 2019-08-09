Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position Increased by Arete Wealth Advisors Llc; Coe Capital Management Increases Holding in Target (TGT)

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 41.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 21,430 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 15,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.28. About 4.15M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 4.23M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 7,901 shares to 11,559 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 152,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,955 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth holds 13,269 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.73% or 39,518 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.78 million shares. 818 are owned by Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company. Agf Investments holds 0.06% or 59,885 shares. Manchester Management Lc holds 0.04% or 3,095 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,523 shares. Cambridge Advsr accumulated 9,384 shares. Boston Rech And Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,196 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,851 shares. Regions Corp holds 0.08% or 76,413 shares in its portfolio. Gabalex Llc owns 50,000 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser reported 1,273 shares. Shelton Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1,233 shares.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,512 shares to 53,769 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,993 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).