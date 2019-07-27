Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position Has Lifted by Bellecapital International Ltd; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Holding in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Trimmed by $547,500 as Valuation Declined

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 5,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,875 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 8,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.29 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV –

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 16,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 1.98M shares traded or 84.12% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Com holds 7,779 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 32,085 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Personal Fin Svcs owns 6,046 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Ally Fin reported 0.47% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Intact Investment Mngmt Inc reported 66,600 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas stated it has 212,045 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Cim Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,709 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa accumulated 4,066 shares. Whitnell And, a Illinois-based fund reported 883 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Palladium Prns Ltd holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 116,856 shares. 122,584 were reported by Stillwater Cap Advsrs. Utd Service Automobile Association has 2.26 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Allstate reported 128,758 shares stake.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17,655 shares to 118,846 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,767 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

