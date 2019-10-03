Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position Boosted by Wallington Asset Management Llc; Camelot Portfolios Increases Stake in Citigroup (C)

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 131.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 7,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 8.84 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 153,732 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.97M, up from 150,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $106.93. About 1.77 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,402 shares to 13,118 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP) by 19,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,307 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gmt invested in 544,035 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,930 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Lp reported 117,216 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.71% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8.14M shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sit Invest Associate has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). California-based Intersect Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Banque Pictet And Cie reported 147,367 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. S&Co reported 76,003 shares stake. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 3.06M shares. Hills Financial Bank & holds 34,850 shares. Citizens & Northern holds 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 28,031 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,590 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks owns 8,605 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Panagora Asset Inc holds 1.52M shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust invested in 122,882 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 144 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 8,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.61% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.23% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 88,732 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 0.86% or 48,491 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Llc owns 5,236 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc owns 124,948 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 4,120 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp owns 46,490 shares.

