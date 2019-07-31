Medtronic Plc (MDT) Market Valuation Declined While Agf Investments America Lowered Its Stake by $918,645; Bce (BCE) Market Value Rose While Hamlin Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 109,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.03M, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 151,447 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 10,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,138 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 123,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $103.83. About 1.53 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 22.00 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9,872 shares to 69,989 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).