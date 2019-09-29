Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding Maintained by Kanawha Capital Management Llc; Target (TGT) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Cut Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 86.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 19,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 3,038 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 22,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 3.19M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 64,082 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 57,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.47M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Reimbursement in Germany for MiniMedâ„¢ 670G Insulin Pump System for Individuals with Type 1 Diabetes – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Medtronic next-gen TAVR system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 8,719 shares. Ally Fincl Incorporated reported 30,000 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 400 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Highland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 15,208 shares. Charter Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 8,783 shares. Tortoise Inv Management has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il stated it has 20,237 shares. Moreover, Armstrong Henry H Assoc Inc has 2.83% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 212,583 shares. Markston Int Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Buckingham Mgmt reported 12,930 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 13,201 are owned by Northstar Asset Management Lc. Sanders Cap Lc invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Korea Invest accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited has invested 0.4% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 9,370 shares to 3,320 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,830 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.68 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.