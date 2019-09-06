Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding Held by Welch & Forbes Llc; Taylor Asset Management Has Lifted Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 10,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 132,777 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09M, up from 122,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $108.08. About 252,248 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 68,330 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is Now the Time to Buy TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Which Stock Should You Buy: TD Bank (TSX:TD) or RBC (TSX:RY)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Which Is the Best Bank Stock to Buy Heading Into 2020? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Investor Beware: The Market Is Flashing This Grim Signal – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Want to Retire Wealthy? 1 Stock Is All You Need – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28,700 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 27,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,909 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 9,077 shares to 92,083 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 128,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,431 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).