Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding Has Lifted by Lmr Partners Llp; Live Your Vision Has Increased Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE)

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company's stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74B market cap company. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Pfizer's XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER'S BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 926.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 65,620 shares as the company's stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,700 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, up from 7,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.11B market cap company. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic's newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw

