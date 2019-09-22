Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding Boosted by First Mercantile Trust Co; Aviva Plc Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 15,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 369,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.21 million, up from 354,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 83.56M shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 26/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES- ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS RELATE TO FIRMWARE MANAGING EMBEDDED SECURITY CONTROL PROCESSOR IN SOME PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices Sees 2Q Rev $1.725B, Plus or Minus $50M

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 7,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 42,538 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 35,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 6.98 million shares traded or 54.22% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,337 shares to 72,121 shares, valued at $16.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 75,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout Investments has invested 1.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking accumulated 0.08% or 738,456 shares. 1.93M were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Northern Tru has invested 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 4.96 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0.13% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 10.73M shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc invested in 0.06% or 1.56 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 3,810 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Frontier Management Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 2.49 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Illinois-based Country Trust Bancshares has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Rampart Invest Lc holds 21,521 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 9,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ckw Financial owns 350 shares. Prentiss Smith Inc reported 5.32% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Drexel Morgan & has invested 1.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Estabrook Management holds 0% or 145,722 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Donaldson Capital Ltd reported 2.31% stake. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Chemung Canal Trust Communication reported 1.48% stake. Jupiter Asset Limited accumulated 6,438 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinnacle Fincl Prns reported 66,761 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 322,954 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.33% or 8.74 million shares. Independent Inc invested in 2,813 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 0.05% or 2,137 shares.