Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Verity & Verity Lifted Position; Union Pacific (UNP) Holding Maintained by Roundview Capital Llc

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 29,724 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, up from 16,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 3.44M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 79.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 10,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 6,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 2.78M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,331 shares to 63,254 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,587 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

