Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Upped Position by $1.13 Million; Greatmark Investment Partners Boosted Its Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Holding by $1.13 Million

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 47.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 20,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 64,530 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, up from 43,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78M shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 11,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 996,620 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.04M, up from 985,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.34 million shares traded or 41.54% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana stated it has 0.92% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Savant Cap Llc holds 0.18% or 23,103 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase stated it has 560,777 shares. Laurion Capital Lp has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 48,016 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.03% or 33,542 shares. Victory Capital reported 203,405 shares. Natl Investment Svcs Wi reported 25,805 shares. Hilltop Hldgs has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bahl & Gaynor invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.5% or 66,169 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation & reported 14,414 shares. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.53% or 4.58 million shares in its portfolio. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Lp invested in 12,902 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gotham Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Welch And Forbes Limited Co holds 145,657 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 1.52M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. 33,028 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.86% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Anchor Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 220,083 shares. Trustco Bank N Y has 15,655 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Axa holds 1.98 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Gam Ag invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Loudon Inv Limited reported 6,635 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trus (NYSE:FRT) by 10,712 shares to 59,383 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 6,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,239 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).