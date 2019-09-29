Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake; As Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowered by $447,032 Its Holding

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 1,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 20,371 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58 million, down from 21,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $371.18. About 1.10M shares traded or 23.85% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 37,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 387,727 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.76 million, up from 350,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 19.58 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 9,032 shares to 730,157 shares, valued at $60.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Floating Rate Not E Funding Etf (FLOT) by 8,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 1,029 shares stake. Essex Mngmt Ltd has 6,956 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 190,362 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 4,333 are owned by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Company has 1,421 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd holds 1,100 shares. Private Capital Advisors reported 2.45% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 724 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Lifeplan Fincl Group has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 149 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management accumulated 5,172 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 366,834 shares. Next Group owns 2,727 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial holds 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 1,473 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,320 were accumulated by Condor Mgmt. Carmignac Gestion reported 0.92% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Indiana Trust Investment stated it has 0.27% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 13,891 shares. 124,948 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Invest accumulated 0.09% or 2,868 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 80,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 2.23M shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Comgest Global Investors Sas accumulated 5.35% or 2.53 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 41,533 shares. 291,194 are held by Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 3,095 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa invested in 0.05% or 3,837 shares. Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Incorporated has invested 0.68% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 56,313 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $49.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 45,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,872 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).