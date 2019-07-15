Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder South Dakota Investment Council Increased Holding by $5.24 Million as Share Price Declined; Harvest Capital Management Has Lifted Csx Com (CSX) Holding by $355,200

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 57,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 514,466 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86M, up from 456,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $99.73. About 1.95 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 2.32 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for CSX Stock This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Delta’s (DAL) Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Travel Demand? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, CSX, Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset has 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 6,962 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability reported 0.83% stake. Westpac, Australia-based fund reported 61,876 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt holds 0.51% or 31,104 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Co, Ohio-based fund reported 559,608 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp has invested 0.26% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 147,770 shares. 15,175 were accumulated by Conning Incorporated. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.11% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lone Pine Ltd Liability Corp owns 8.00 million shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 2,669 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.2% or 107,577 shares in its portfolio. Cap Guardian Tru Company invested in 0.94% or 942,300 shares. Aldebaran Finance reported 3,405 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 5,453 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 70,800 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corp has 2.3% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Utd Automobile Association reported 2.26M shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Strategic Glob Advisors Limited stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Kistler holds 0.03% or 872 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.73% or 2.05 million shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.22% or 2,250 shares. Georgia-based First City Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.43% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Richard Bernstein Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 2,065 shares. Synovus holds 0.04% or 29,117 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 31,933 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company. 73,945 were accumulated by American Natl Insur Company Tx.