Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Riverbridge Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.92 Million; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Cut Its Holding

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 8,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 303,284 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.61 million, down from 311,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 31.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 54,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,553 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 173,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 2.89M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keating Invest Counselors reported 3,426 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt invested in 51,235 shares or 3.55% of the stock. 46,745 are owned by Nadler Financial Group Inc. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 4.07% or 65,274 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Research Limited Liability Company has 58,399 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Invest Group invested in 3.14% or 56,552 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Narwhal Cap reported 84,395 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Group Inc has invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Planning Advsr accumulated 31,894 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs stated it has 3.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 23,022 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Oh accumulated 14,906 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Highfields Mngmt Limited Partnership has 700,000 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,664 shares to 31,222 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Limited (NYSE:TEL) by 16,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,122 shares to 101,830 shares, valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 21.16 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.