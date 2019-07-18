Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raised Stake; As Eog Res (EOG) Share Value Declined, Holder Beaconlight Capital Has Increased Its Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,147 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50 million, up from 208,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $101.48. About 2.09 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 2.05M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.49M shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,305 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).