Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Polen Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Badger Meter (BMI) as Stock Value Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 161,258 shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI)

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 28,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 112,398 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 83,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.18M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Swiss Bancorp reported 53,100 shares. Asset Management One owns 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 8,400 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0.61% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Envestnet Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,517 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Signaturefd Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 504,961 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 7,336 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 4.33M shares. Gemmer Asset Limited reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.14 million for 31.31 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares to 66,590 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28M shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $973.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Inc holds 0.31% or 55,883 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 121,338 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Corbyn Mgmt Incorporated Md owns 1.6% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 42,733 shares. Community Trust Investment Com holds 228,063 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cahill Advsrs holds 0.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 4,176 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 60,892 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 15,522 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 48,766 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarkston Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 115,345 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.96% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 206,454 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 8.44M shares. Moreover, Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C has 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 49,350 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,368 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.