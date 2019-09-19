Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Raised Position by $403,229; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Increased Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Declined

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 4,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 118,259 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53M, up from 114,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $111.48. About 701,331 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 335.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 22,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 29,027 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 6,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 413,134 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Gradient Invests Ltd Llc holds 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 337 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc reported 40,455 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.17% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 46,552 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc owns 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 152,619 shares. Omers Administration Corp has 0.05% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 97,200 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Creative Planning reported 56,323 shares stake. Shine Inv Advisory Serv has 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Td Asset Management holds 0.01% or 108,698 shares in its portfolio. Ruggie Cap invested in 112 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies stated it has 5,800 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 172,273 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,202 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Biosciences Of Califor (NASDAQ:PACB).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,572 shares to 440,846 shares, valued at $72.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 2,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,436 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).