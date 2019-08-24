Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Johnston Asset Management Lowered Holding by $557,830; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered by $55.72 Million as Stock Declined

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 6,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 289,647 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.38M, down from 295,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 400,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5.70M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796.49 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 13,082 shares to 74,138 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 759,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

