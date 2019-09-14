Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Howland Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.32 Million; Westpac Banking Position in Discovery (DISCA) Has Increased by $4.04 Billion as Market Valuation Declined

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 13,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 217,536 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19 million, down from 231,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.34 million shares traded or 41.54% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 147.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 131,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 220,764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 billion, up from 89,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 2.29 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank has 472,322 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Llc owns 110,591 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc owns 58,882 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,644 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd owns 4,010 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 6,901 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 7,089 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt has 1.48% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 53,559 shares. Family Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Kcm Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.56% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 96,589 shares. Smith Moore And reported 0.19% stake. Moors & Cabot holds 0.47% or 38,097 shares in its portfolio. Dana Invest Advsrs invested in 42,648 shares or 0.21% of the stock. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Town & Country State Bank Dba First Bankers Trust has 0.59% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 13,096 shares.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 19,079 shares to 648,152 shares, valued at $40.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.42 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 15,660 shares to 46,260 shares, valued at $2.14 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 45,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,257 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold DISCA shares while 137 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 317.05 million shares or 1.87% more from 311.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Becker Capital Mgmt holds 0.91% or 879,525 shares. Td Asset holds 425,485 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 78,203 shares. 245,667 are held by Jefferies Gru Limited Com. Bartlett And reported 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). The California-based Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). First Interstate Natl Bank invested 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 12,909 are held by Regions Fincl Corporation. Fjarde Ap accumulated 122,964 shares. Moreover, Butensky Cohen Financial Security has 1.41% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 74,186 shares. 151,509 are held by Berkley W R Corp. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.08% stake. Blackrock invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 320,397 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

