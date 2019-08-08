Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $6.75 Million

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $101.94. About 745,821 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 850.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 108,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 121,673 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 12,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 2.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 794 shares. First Mercantile invested in 0.08% or 5,342 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Comerica Bancorp accumulated 514,788 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Howe Rusling reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.23 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 0.57% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wright Investors Inc invested 1.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 476,143 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 242,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 16.05M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.43% or 17.31 million shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3,164 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 41,141 shares stake.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,202 shares to 15,302 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth In (IWF) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,990 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp Com.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt Incorporated reported 60,000 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr accumulated 84,720 shares. 96,248 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 48,766 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 98,781 were accumulated by National Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru. Nomura accumulated 15,693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 642,263 are held by Amp Investors Ltd. Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 2,636 shares. 988,861 are held by Rothschild And Asset Management Us. Strategic Glob Advsrs invested 0.6% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Greenleaf reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 624,499 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 5,301 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,260 shares to 20,520 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 8,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc.