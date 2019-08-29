Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Decreased Position by $758,030 as Share Value Rose; As Aaon (AAON) Valuation Rose, Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $9.79 Million

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 212,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 3.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.12M, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 85,389 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $107.77. About 3.61M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7,160 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 8,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 0.72% or 187,456 shares. Piedmont Investment has invested 0.4% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bankshares Of Stockton holds 7,697 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 8.44M shares. Thornburg Management holds 0.52% or 585,754 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr, a South Carolina-based fund reported 34,709 shares. Somerset Tru stated it has 54,229 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Knott David M invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bp Public holds 144,000 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Llc owns 4,998 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 516 were reported by Motco. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 1.12M shares. American Gp Inc holds 0.17% or 485,113 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.25% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Chatham Inc has invested 0.52% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,101 shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 5,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability Corp holds 5,653 shares. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Advisors Incorporated Ok reported 3.28 million shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management reported 0% stake. Sei Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Ftb Advisors Inc holds 302 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). 82,454 were reported by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Mason Street Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 13,020 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability reported 73,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% or 9,557 shares in its portfolio.