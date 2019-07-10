Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Cut Stake by $758,030; Graham Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Position by $459,000; Share Value Rose

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 34,308 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q REV. $272M, EST. $324.9M; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $98.56. About 1.30 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Management has 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,004 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated owns 2,950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 3,468 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 20,409 are held by Redmond Asset Management Ltd Com. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Smith Moore & Co owns 8,500 shares. 3,419 were reported by Ssi Mngmt. Monetta Finance has 12,000 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 501,067 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 90,190 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Mgmt reported 53,880 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa has 80,229 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Spark Inv Ltd stated it has 0.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 433,450 shares.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7,160 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 31,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Simple Ways for Young Investors to Invest Their First $1,000 – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA warns on Medtronic pump security risks – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic closes Titan Spine buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 20.88 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Encore Capital Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encore Enters Settlement Agreement with 42 States and the District of Columbia – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “ECPG vs. CACC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 13th – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Capital Group Named One of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 77,762 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Prudential Financial reported 233,795 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 17,101 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 0% or 2,107 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 2.18 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 17,913 shares. Principal Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 59,808 shares. 101,087 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Broad Run Investment Ltd holds 3.88M shares or 4.67% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Pembroke Limited invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 25 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 9,621 shares.