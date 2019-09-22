Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Upped Its Stake by $363,944; Shell Asset Management Co Maintains Position in Paycom Software (PAYC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 3,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 419,759 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.88 million, up from 416,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 6.98M shares traded or 54.22% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 2,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 8,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 5,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.96. About 610,860 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,645 shares to 349,035 shares, valued at $60.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 30,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,685 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $536.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 3,558 shares to 9,962 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.