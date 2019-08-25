Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Gruss & Co Has Boosted Its Position by $1.05 Million

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 57,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 35,579 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 92,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 96,422 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 6,420 shares. The Florida-based Augustine Asset has invested 2.58% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sol Management Communications holds 0.14% or 5,589 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc owns 4,377 shares. Rampart Management Limited Com holds 0.28% or 26,723 shares in its portfolio. 2.36 million were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Kings Point Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 44,306 shares. 3,906 are held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Round Table Serv Limited Liability holds 9,183 shares. Redmond Asset Lc holds 20,409 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 332,506 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Macquarie Limited holds 432,291 shares. Cookson Peirce And Company holds 0.04% or 4,666 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares to 61,155 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidia Technologies Inc by 196,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Approved to Start Pivotal Trial to Evaluate New Extended Wear Infusion Set – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Medtronic Analysts Applaud Q1 Beat-And-Raise – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 52,750 shares to 39,750 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.