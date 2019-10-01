Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Increased Its Stake; Capital Investment Counsel Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 44,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 652,635 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.56M, up from 608,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 3.13 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 21,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 45,289 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 67,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 6.32 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Adj EPS 80c; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.30 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

