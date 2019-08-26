Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Blue Chip Partners Has Increased Holding; Parsec Financial Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Has Decreased by $389,153

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 3,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 341,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.61M, down from 345,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 11/05/2018 – VESUVIUS PLC VSVS.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 760P FROM 745P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 10/04/2018 – SPIRE INC SR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $61; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 16,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 93,386 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 76,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 5.32 million shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.