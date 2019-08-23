Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Increased Holding by $327,236 as Stock Value Rose; Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Increased Stake by $11.70 Million

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 4.31 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 96.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 2.65 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.28M, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 1.08 million shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 30/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Group reported 29,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 5,310 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 2.44M shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 975,447 shares. Wellington Group Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 18,864 shares. Blackrock has 8.33M shares. 589,896 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Pnc Group Inc Inc Inc holds 455 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com reported 130,913 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt has 30,236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhenman And Asset Mngmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 843,957 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.02% or 141,137 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com accumulated 0.01% or 6,248 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Spirit Of America Ny stated it has 7,469 shares. 2,485 were accumulated by Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.55% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cullinan Associates invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt has 0.43% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 14,416 shares. Ckw Fincl Group holds 350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Com holds 602,147 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 2,950 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.44% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Adage Cap Partners Grp Limited Liability holds 1.44M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Korea Investment reported 1.20M shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). King Luther holds 0.22% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 318,719 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.77 million shares.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,981 shares to 466,107 shares, valued at $48.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,692 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance.