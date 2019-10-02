Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined While Blue Edge Capital Has Lowered by $23.56 Million Its Stake

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 220,083 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, down from 254,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 1.08 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.26 million, down from 3,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 1.98M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 33,386 shares to 466,448 shares, valued at $37.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 47,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw invested in 638,255 shares or 0.66% of the stock. 21,415 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. One Trading LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Foundation Advisors accumulated 292,393 shares. Sectoral Asset Management accumulated 76,851 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank accumulated 37,336 shares or 0.49% of the stock. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 2,406 shares. 8,266 are owned by Papp L Roy & Associates. Shelter Mutual Insurance stated it has 82,496 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com accumulated 3.38M shares or 0.27% of the stock. First Commonwealth Corp Pa invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Clarkston Capital Prns Ltd Company owns 116,371 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 6,773 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 341 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 124,948 shares.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 20.73 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Washington Tru State Bank reported 12,849 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insurance Company has invested 0.47% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Excalibur Mngmt holds 11,179 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability reported 6,723 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 68,418 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schaller Investment Gru holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,461 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 7,432 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 8,409 are held by Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited. Korea Invest Corp has 1.22M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Advisory Service has 3,550 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brookstone Capital holds 0.06% or 14,052 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 4,834 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 10,897 shares. Moreover, Iowa Retail Bank has 0.23% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.