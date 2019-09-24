Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Raised Stake by $37.41 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose While Westwood Management Has Increased by $10.27 Million Its Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 37.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 385,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.17 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 5.60 million shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 112,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 301,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47M, up from 188,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 6.44 million shares traded or 26.79% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Co has 1.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hemenway Tru Communication Limited Liability invested in 3,881 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 12,902 shares. Parkside Bancorp Trust accumulated 1,488 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 9,417 are owned by Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,236 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt owns 29,690 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Golub Group Lc has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 860,000 shares. 406,753 are held by Fjarde Ap. Oakworth holds 2,992 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Co has invested 0.23% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Putnam Fl holds 3,868 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Diamond Hill Capital holds 3.87M shares or 2.01% of its portfolio.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 22,048 shares to 472,032 shares, valued at $26.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $779.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 64,800 shares to 8,453 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,430 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Ptnrs Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 2,414 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 93,602 shares stake. Albion Fincl Grp Ut holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 114,469 shares. Mitchell Capital has 1.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 34,676 shares. B Riley Wealth stated it has 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Com has 25,167 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 0.1% or 20,747 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Company reported 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.52% or 74,000 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank, New York-based fund reported 52,018 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Appleton Ma reported 0.39% stake. Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept owns 11,829 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Gru stated it has 35,254 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De holds 1.78% or 33,731 shares.