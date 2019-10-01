Medtronic plc (MDT) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Comparing side by side

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic plc 107 2.57 1.34B 3.40 29.96 EDAP TMS S.A. 4 7.57 28.93M 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Medtronic plc and EDAP TMS S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic plc 1,248,602,310.85% 0% 0% EDAP TMS S.A. 781,828,500.39% -0.4% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.68 beta means Medtronic plc’s volatility is 32.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, EDAP TMS S.A.’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Medtronic plc and EDAP TMS S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic plc 0 2 6 2.75 EDAP TMS S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Medtronic plc’s consensus price target is $116.13, while its potential upside is 6.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84% of Medtronic plc shares and 15.2% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Medtronic plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of EDAP TMS S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07% EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05%

For the past year Medtronic plc was less bullish than EDAP TMS S.A.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Medtronic plc beats EDAP TMS S.A.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.