Medtronic plc (MDT) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic plc 94 4.51 N/A 3.40 29.96 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.55 N/A -17.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Medtronic plc and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.68 beta means Medtronic plc’s volatility is 32.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Medtronic plc is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Medtronic plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Medtronic plc and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Medtronic plc’s upside potential currently stands at 2.18% and an $105 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is $1, which is potential -66.56% downside. Based on the results given earlier, Medtronic plc is looking more favorable than Cesca Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84% of Medtronic plc shares and 1.8% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Medtronic plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65%

For the past year Medtronic plc has stronger performance than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Medtronic plc beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.