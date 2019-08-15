Medtronic plc (MDT) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) Contrasting side by side

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic plc 93 4.46 N/A 3.40 29.96 Avedro Inc. 16 10.61 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Medtronic plc has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Avedro Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Avedro Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medtronic plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Medtronic plc and Avedro Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67 Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Medtronic plc’s upside potential is 3.40% at a $105 average price target. Meanwhile, Avedro Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 14.42%. The results provided earlier shows that Avedro Inc. appears more favorable than Medtronic plc, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84% of Medtronic plc shares are held by institutional investors while 75.5% of Avedro Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Medtronic plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07% Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2%

For the past year Medtronic plc was less bullish than Avedro Inc.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.