Medtronic Plc F (MDT) Shares Rose While Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $2.33 Million Its Stake; Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder North American Management Has Raised Position by $1.89 Million as Shares Rose

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc F (MDT) by 199.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 25,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 38,443 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 12,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $107.2. About 1.81 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 79,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 55,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $85.55. About 1.69M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 4,759 shares to 13,729 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,271 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

