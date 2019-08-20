Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) Position Maintained by Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc; Caredx (CDNA) Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $4.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 467,956 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 25,014 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.18. About 5.84 million shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.69% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 435,886 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd accumulated 905,425 shares. 64,592 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 1.32% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. 240,120 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Management Ks. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 697,107 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 13,095 shares. 50,000 are owned by Paragon Assoc Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture. Wesbanco Bankshares accumulated 25,517 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 4,377 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1,010 shares. Granite Point Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 61,160 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Co holds 35,430 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com reported 67,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.