Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) Position Boosted by Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc; Walmart (WMT) Stake Increased by Hs Management Partners Llc

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 357,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.27M, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.66. About 601,568 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: After Flipkart Deal Closes, Walmart, Flipkart, Certain Minority Shareholders Plan to Enter Into Agreement –SEC Filing; 07/05/2018 – India Should be Good for Walmart and Good for Investors, Some Day; 10/05/2018 – SOFTBANK UNDECIDED ON SELLING FLIPKART STAKE TO WALMART: ET; 10/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Is SoftBank reviewing decision to sell stake?; 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in Sa; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 18/05/2018 – UK CMA SAYS INVITATION TO COMMENT IS FIRST PART OF INFORMATION-GATHERING PROCESS, IN ADVANCE OF FORMAL INVESTIGATION STARTING; 27/03/2018 – Walmart pulls Cosmo magazine from its checkout lines; 21/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms. Via @DelRey:

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 25,014 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $108.07. About 445,471 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease

