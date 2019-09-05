Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) Holding Raised by Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc; First Wilshire Securities Management Raised Tutor Perini (TPC) Stake by $311,100; Share Price Declined

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 272,044 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 25,014 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 2.10M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rudolph and Sletten Awarded Major Tenant Improvement Project – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Tutor Perini Conundrum – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2018. More interesting news about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

