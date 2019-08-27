Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increased Stake by $357,750; Credit Suisse Ag Cut Xilinx (Call) (XLNX) Holding by $15.41 Million; Market Value Declined

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 25,014 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.54. About 1.47 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (Call) (XLNX) by 36.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 122,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 216,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45 million, down from 338,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Xilinx Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 1.15M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX)

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 284,100 shares to 359,100 shares, valued at $42.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co by 413,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 26.63 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.49% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 2.63 million shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 4,570 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 48,121 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 4,109 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Symmetry Peak Ltd Llc holds 2,500 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc reported 0.28% stake. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested in 1.14% or 44,923 shares. Covington Invest Advisors holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 47,242 shares. Bartlett & Communications Lc accumulated 7,225 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 7,510 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cadence reported 13,335 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.52% or 58,636 shares. Texas-based Westwood Holdings Gru has invested 0.94% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fort Washington Inv Oh accumulated 84,148 shares. Schmidt P J owns 4,933 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes & has invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 3.51 million shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has invested 1.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lakeview Partners Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 4,982 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.48% stake. Granite Investment Lc owns 20,880 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.24% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.72 million shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hayek Kallen Management stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Voya Mgmt Lc owns 1.34M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Goelzer Investment Management holds 0.02% or 2,682 shares.