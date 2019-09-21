Medtronic Ord (MDT) Stock Rose While Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Cut by $766,300 Its Position; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Cut Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $1.20 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 16,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 140,562 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, down from 157,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Medtronic Ord (MDT) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 82,496 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, down from 90,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Medtronic Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 6.98M shares traded or 52.90% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.71 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

