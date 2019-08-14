Medtronic (MDT) Valuation Rose While Beach Investment Management Has Raised by $418,600 Its Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder West Chester Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $381,555

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 12,010 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 1.73 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 2.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Medtronic (MDT), Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan Announce Outcomes-Based Agreement to Increase & Improve Critical Diabetes Care – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for Its First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.08% or 4,121 shares. Stoneridge Prtn Lc has 48,302 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 23,107 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 37,920 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas accumulated 2,605 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 4,532 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mai Capital Mgmt invested 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Personal Fincl Services holds 0.17% or 6,046 shares. Rampart Invest Lc has invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.38% or 260,912 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.15% or 18,971 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Glovista Investments Ltd has invested 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Oregon-based Auxier Asset Management has invested 2.82% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Greenleaf Tru reported 10,214 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smead Capital Mgmt has invested 1.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.12% or 16,757 shares. Golub Group Inc Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,003 shares. Lee Danner Bass has 99,948 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. 10,579 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 0.77% or 12,286 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 167,606 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 13,015 shares. Moreover, Financial Advisory has 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,023 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc invested in 0.76% or 64,867 shares. Mathes Incorporated stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 22,743 shares. Spc Fincl Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 4,850 shares. 49,657 were accumulated by Zeke Ltd Llc. Reik And Com Limited Liability reported 0.66% stake.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.