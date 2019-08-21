Medtronic (MDT) Stock “Outperform” Rating Kept at Raymond James; The Price Target is Set to $118.0000; 0 Analysts Bullish Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP)

New York: In a report revealed on Wednesday morning, Raymond James reiterated their “Outperform” rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). They currently have a $118.0000 PT on the company. Raymond James’s target indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s last price.

Among 4 analysts covering Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Installed Building Products has $5400 highest and $45 lowest target. $50.60’s average target is -14.08% below currents $58.89 stock price. Installed Building Products had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 9 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral”. See Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $54.0000 50.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $48 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold Medtronic plc shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag reported 187,456 shares. Sns Group Inc stated it has 9,258 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.6% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Dubuque Bancorp Tru has 1.87% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Alliancebernstein L P invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 386,703 shares. Smith Moore, Missouri-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Webster Bank N A holds 4,926 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru owns 9,683 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl reported 23 shares. 9,087 were accumulated by Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Lc. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,360 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation accumulated 110,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Donaldson Capital Lc has 290,556 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $143.38 billion. The company??s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It has a 31.35 P/E ratio. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases.

Among 5 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Medtronic has $111 highest and $84 lowest target. $102.20’s average target is -4.41% below currents $106.91 stock price. Medtronic had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. Wells Fargo upgraded Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, June 5 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 19.

