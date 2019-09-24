Medtronic (MDT) Stake Boosted by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc; Ashmore Group Plc Has Upped Its Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stake by $6.43 Million

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 126,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 601,151 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.68 million, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 146,345 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 29,053 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 23,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 3.43 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 8,900 shares to 8,200 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 116,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,300 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.21M shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 4,108 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Toth Fin Advisory reported 57,555 shares. Argi Svcs Limited Liability reported 3,333 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com invested in 140,052 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2.44M shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 413,825 were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd. Schafer Cullen Cap Management stated it has 89,709 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Field & Main Bancorporation stated it has 6,470 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Regal Limited Liability Corp reported 44,206 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 48,491 shares. Diversified Com has 0.55% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 117,895 shares. Lipe Dalton owns 14,353 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Conning accumulated 99,303 shares.

