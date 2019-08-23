Medtronic (MDT) Shareholder Pettyjohn Wood & White Raised Stake; As Manulife Finl (MFC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Decreased Its Stake by $15.68 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 979,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 617,274 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT LAUNCHES PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR $197.2M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 23,673 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 19,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $106.91. About 2.70M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,240 shares. Parkwood Lc reported 49,730 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn owns 4,481 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Beach Counsel Inc Pa holds 1.64% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 159,819 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company has invested 1.48% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The Virginia-based Toth Financial Advisory has invested 1.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Estabrook Capital Mgmt has 147,715 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 58,636 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 8.96 million shares. Assetmark Inc has 3,894 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr reported 19,229 shares. Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.58% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.11% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bryn Mawr reported 13,083 shares stake. Proffitt Goodson Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 411 shares.

