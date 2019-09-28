Medtronic (MDT) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 13,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 41,593 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 27,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 8,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,859 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 44,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) by 1,334 shares to 8,596 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,256 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 1.14 million shares. First Merchants, a Indiana-based fund reported 37,957 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hudson Bay Capital LP reported 100,000 shares stake. 6,076 were accumulated by Webster State Bank N A. The New York-based Healthcor Lp has invested 2.19% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Alps Incorporated reported 7,089 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 82,496 shares. Yhb Investment owns 20,124 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.62% or 33,834 shares. Assets Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.26% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 81,032 shares. New England Rech Mngmt accumulated 7,800 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 2,213 shares. 3,369 are owned by Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $145.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 42,419 shares to 70,281 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.