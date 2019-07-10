Medtronic (MDT) Share Value Declined While Founders Capital Management Decreased by $4.24 Million Its Holding; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 46,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98.44. About 4.15 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT

