Medtronic (MDT) Share Price Declined While Westend Advisors Has Boosted Stake; As 3M Company (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cubic Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $438,840

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 31,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.57. About 2.25M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc. (MDT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 10,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 390,599 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58 billion, up from 380,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.98. About 4.62 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Bushman Julie L had sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, May 9 PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares. 13,290 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.66 million on Thursday, January 31. The insider Bauman James L sold $3.22 million. 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19M on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 21.39 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Associate Llc reported 17,345 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company reported 2.95% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0.01% or 908 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 61,269 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 7,505 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Qs has 9,825 shares. 2,520 were accumulated by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Company. National Asset Mgmt invested in 2,659 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Callahan Advsrs Ltd holds 2,762 shares. Beddow Capital Mgmt holds 3,425 shares. Srb Corp stated it has 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.31% or 66,979 shares. Markel Corporation reported 204,000 shares. Cls Investments Llc stated it has 491 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,982 shares to 306,388 shares, valued at $36.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 112,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,337 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 168,842 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 163 shares. 169,146 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Ci Invs has 0.67% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.31 million shares. 297,564 are held by First Foundation Advsrs. Fiera Corp reported 0% stake. Cap Ca accumulated 0.1% or 9,502 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Payden & Rygel holds 212,900 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has 2.39% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 96,100 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 1.15M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).