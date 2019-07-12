Medtronic (MDT) Position Increased by Exchange Capital Management Inc; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $584,749; Valuation Rose

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 627,079 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 10,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 17,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 170,809 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares to 130,985 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,805 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation owns 29,117 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Com holds 144 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc owns 12,587 shares. Benin Mgmt Corp has 9,190 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.29% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 14.00 million shares. Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa invested in 256,209 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.59% or 2.56M shares. The Illinois-based Cibc Bancorporation Usa has invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Jaffetilchin Investment Llc holds 3,420 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Dept has 8,596 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc has 20,796 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Bell Bancorporation reported 3,211 shares stake. Churchill Management has 15,887 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,000 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic closes Titan Spine buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces the Upsizing of its Maximum Tender Offer to up to $4.35 billion for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Inv Counsel owns 219,634 shares or 4.35% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual stated it has 0.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Putnam Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Woodstock invested in 199,335 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 168,268 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Acropolis Management Llc holds 0.02% or 2,335 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 49,645 shares stake. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora owns 1.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 77,630 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0.48% or 8.20M shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 75,853 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Inc holds 46,912 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Coastline holds 123,843 shares. 105,917 were reported by Edge Wealth Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diodes, Enviva, Intuit, Facebook and Cisco highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Rises 0.4%; Camber Energy Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.