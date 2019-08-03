Medtronic (MDT) Position Held by Todd Asset Management Llc; Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Holder Ngam Advisors LP Has Cut Stake by $434,520 as Stock Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 39.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 8,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 12,880 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, down from 21,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 537,547 shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 218.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 276,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 403,031 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.71M, up from 126,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 442,695 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $12.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 470,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,254 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 10,929 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund stated it has 26,665 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Diligent Lc stated it has 0.48% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Argent Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 35,834 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.49% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 34,230 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company invested in 0.39% or 3.34M shares. Santa Barbara Asset Llc owns 1.77M shares. Verition Fund Management Lc owns 43,462 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.58% or 106,600 shares in its portfolio. Payden And Rygel owns 212,900 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 12,784 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 684,848 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Ssi Inv Inc accumulated 3,419 shares. Rhode Island-based Parsons Management Inc Ri has invested 0.32% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 59,817 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Century Companies owns 245,411 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability has 5,355 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 9,201 shares in its portfolio. 46,264 are owned by James. Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Architects reported 0.02% stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 727,894 shares. Hbk Investments Lp stated it has 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 3,027 were accumulated by Advisory Ser Ltd. Gam Holdings Ag reported 13,598 shares stake. Edgepoint Investment Grp Inc Inc has invested 3.1% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Boston reported 60,688 shares stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 1.55 million shares. Mai Capital Management accumulated 14,075 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 31,273 shares to 97,201 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge by 63,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,260 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

