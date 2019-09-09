Medtronic (MDT) Market Valuation Rose While Beach Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Extended Stay America (STAY) Holding Increased by River Road Asset Management Llc

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 12,010 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 372,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 4.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91 million, up from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 3.15 million shares traded or 55.15% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Management Lp reported 250,000 shares. Kirr Marbach And Company Lc In owns 580,917 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 13,774 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 930,651 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 946,825 shares or 0% of the stock. Amg Funds Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 65,960 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 2.80M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 757,459 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 376,048 shares. Principal Financial Gp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 13,600 shares. Landscape Management Limited Co reported 0.28% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). State Street Corporation invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Schroder Group holds 0.13% or 4.29M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 29,363 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 8,458 shares to 402,425 shares, valued at $21.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. also bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.

