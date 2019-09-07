Medtronic (MDT) Holder Westend Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $952.32 Million as Stock Value Rose; Fruth Investment Management Increases Position in Phillips 66 Com (PSX)

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc. (MDT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 10,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 390,599 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58 billion, up from 380,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.18 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com stated it has 2.36% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.10M shares. Greenleaf reported 10,214 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 2.26 million shares. Boston Rech And Management invested in 44,196 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 3,872 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce holds 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 32,341 shares. Saratoga Rech And Invest Mgmt has invested 2.42% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Thornburg Investment Management invested in 0.52% or 585,754 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 23,566 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Sol Capital Management Co stated it has 5,589 shares. Rench Wealth Inc holds 1.92% or 32,221 shares. Colony Group Ltd Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 122,819 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 49,883 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clarkston Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,982 shares to 306,388 shares, valued at $36.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 27,400 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ar Asset invested 0.34% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4,581 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,951 shares. New York-based Permanens Cap LP has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 30,127 shares. Foundation Resource Management Inc reported 93,081 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al stated it has 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,225 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.5% or 358,004 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 37,425 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 591,631 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

